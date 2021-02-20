2021 startups win Investor funding in Texas Tech’s own ‘Shark Tank’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Three teams of startup entrepreneurs from Texas Tech University and the West Texas community were awarded funding as winners of the Innovation Hub at Research Park‘s 2021 iLaunch Competition.

The iLaunch finals, the Innovation Hub’s own “Shark Tank”™ – like experience, allowed 10 startup teams to pitch to a real investor panel for an opportunity to win the $10,000 top prize. The annual competition, held virtually this year, involves entrepreneurs from Texas Tech and the West Texas community. It is designed to identify, grow and launch startup companies.

The winners are:

First place ($10,000)

QRS 3D: Allows for the rapid 3D printing of durable parts for field engineers and specialists who want to reduce downtime on location.

Team: Cynthia Sangang, Texas Tech doctoral student, and Jenny Qiu, Texas Tech faculty

Second place ($3,000)

Business Planning System: A software as a service (SaaS) company that makes preparing for bank or economic development financing under $250,000 faster and less stressful for everyone involved.

Team: Tracy Shea and Mark Nair, community entrepreneurs

Third place ($1,000)

East Lubbock Art House: A not-for-profit art agency and gallery that supports emerging artists and promotes civic engagement.

Team: Danielle East, community entrepreneur

