2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series kicks off with Element on May 20

The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series kicks off its season on Thursday, May 20 with Element!

Element has been keeping the funk alive in Lubbock since 2004. This band has taken Lubbock by storm with an impeccable groove that gets listeners up and moving. They describe their style as similar to that of the iconic soul and funk group, Kool & the Gang. Join us for music that is sure to get you out of your seat and onto the dance floor!

The 2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series is generously presented by H-E-B. Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 20 – August 19. Food trucks and beverage services will be on site during Showcase hours. Admission is free!

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2020 and 2021 sponsors: H-E-B, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., FastSigns, CovenantHealth, Latino Lubbock, Ambrosia Catering, Visit Lubbock, Betenbough Homes, United Supermarkets, Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co., King FM 105.7, Brad Green, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Anna Hogan at ahogan@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

Please be advised the Buddy Holly Center is a City of Lubbock facility and will adhere to policies outlined by the City regarding Covid-19. Seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis. No outside beverages or chairs/picnic blankets will be permitted. Any policies will be enforced at the gate. For the most up to date requirements for in-person activities, please check our website at buddyhollycenter.org.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2021.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org.

