2021 Top Twenty Under Forty award nominations now open

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Lubbock Chamber Top Twenty Under Forty award presented by the Young Professionals of Lubbock.

“Each year we are amazed by the number of nominations received,” said Eddie McBride, President and CEO. “These individuals are already leaders in our community and in their professions and we are honored to have the chance to recognize them.”

The nominated individuals should demonstrate leadership in their careers and actively participate in the community. Awardees will be determined by an independent panel of judges. The 2021 honorees will be recognized at a banquet in November.

Nominations must be received no later than Mon., Aug. 30

Nominees will be contacted by the Lubbock Chamber regarding eligibility requirements as nominations are received.

You may nominate more than one person. However, self-nominations are not permitted.

Nominees must be between 22 and 40 years of age on or before Sept. 28, 2021.

Nomination forms are available on YPLubbock.org. For more information or to receive a nomination form via email contact Kyle Jacobson at Kyle.Jacobson@lubbockbiz.org or call (806) 761-7000.