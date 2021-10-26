2021 Trunk or Treat, Halloween, Fall Festival events in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Several Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat events will be hosted throughout Lubbock starting Wednesday.

Wednesday, October 27

LakeRidge United Methodist Church, 4701 82nd Street, has a community-wide Truck or Treat event Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. The event will have food, fun and a whole lot of candy, according to their website.

Thursday, October 28

Vexus Fiber, 4006 West Loop 289, will host a free Trunk or Treat event Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A Trunk or Treat event at The Real Estate HUB, 6303 Indiana Avenue, will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. The family-friendly Halloween event is free, and there will be food trucks, candy, a spooky trail, carnival games, temporary tattoos, a photo booth and free candy bags.

Friday, October 29

Caprock Society of Interpreters for the Deaf and TTU ASL/Interpreting department will host a Trunk or Treat event open to the public Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in the Liferun parking lot located at 8240 Boston Avenue. According to a flyer, there will be games, candy and more. It also said costumes are encouraged.

On Friday, Modern Obsessionz, Wicked Sisters and Hubcity Headturners are welcoming all trick to treaters for their Trunk or Treat event and costume contest from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Gene Messer Ford, 6000 19th Street. According to their flyer, there will be a special appearance from Bama as Jeepers Creepers at 7:00 p.m. There will also be food trucks at the event.

Indiana Avenue Baptist Church, 9507 Indiana Avenue, will host a free Trunk or Treat event from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. According to Visit Lubbock, there will be free bouncies, candy, games, door prizes and more. They requested eventgoers not wear scary costumes.

Lubbock Mission Church, 1901 50th Street, will host their annual Trunk or Treat & Food Trucks from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. They encourage people to bring their friends and family.

Saturday, October 30

Two Docs Brewing Co. is partnering with Living Word Harvest Church LBK and A Taste of Cali to host a car show and Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 30, at 502 Texas Avenue. The event will be from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and candy will be given out throughout the day. This event is free and open to the public.

Team Gifted and 2151 Hairlounge will host a Trunk or Treat at 2151 50th Street from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday. According to their flyer, the free event will have games, candy, costumes, a raffle and decorated cars.

On Saturday, Hispana Baptist Church will host a Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat event from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at 111 E 82nd Street. There will be a photo booth, games and trunks to stop and grab some candy. There will also be free hotdogs.

Sunday, October 31

Main Event Entertainment in Lubbock, 6010 Marsha Sharp Freeway, will have its annual Trunk or Treat event Sunday, October 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. According to Visit Lubbock, there will be a live DJ, costume contest, candy and more. Admission will also be free.

A kid-friendly Trunk or Treat event at Stella’s Restaurant, 6015 82nd Street, will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. According to its website, there will be photo ops, candy and free hot cocoa. Eventgoer’s should follow the balloons to find the candy.

Southcrest Baptist Church, 3801 S Loop 289, will have its Trunk or Treat event Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They encouraged people to bring friends and family for this fun evening of dressing up, playing games and coming together as a community.

Lubbock Haunted Asylum, 4816 Avenue Q, will be having a Truck or Treat event Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the New Horizon Baptist Church, 2805 98th Street, will host a fall festival from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. According to their flyer, there will be games, trunk or treating, a jello walk and face painting.

The Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 9821 Frankford Avenue, will host a Trunk or Treat starting at 5:30 p.m. According to their website, all trunks and treaters are welcome.

Wolfforth United Methodist Church, 1010 Donald Preston Drive, has its Fall Festival Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be games, a Trunk or Treat, bouncers, food and more.

Westmont Christian Church, 4808 Utica Avenue, has a Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

On Sunday, the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Inler Avenue, is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. They will have candy, and all the trucks and equipment will be on display.

Thrive Church, 4315 Ironton Avenue, will have its annual drive-thru Trunk or Treat event Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

If there is an event we missed, please send us an email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.