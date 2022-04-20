LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Los Hermanos Familia:

Los Hermanos Familia (LHF), whose objective is strengthening families and building community, is proud to announce that they will be holding the annual 2022 Adelante Awards Gala to be held April 30, 2022.

Because of COVID-19, the Adelante Award events in 2020 and 2021 were canceled and rescheduled three times, but the event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year and necessary to help fund the many programs organized that benefit the entire community, will be reinstated.

“This recognition event showcases the many role models, and achievements that exist in the community by these individuals that serve as an example in their industries and in the community,” said Christy Martinez-Garcia, President of Los Hermanos Familia.

Men from areas in Medical, Business/Professional, First Responder, Education, Military/Veteran, Church, Media, Civic/Volunteer, Athlete/Athletics Supporter, College Young Adult, and Youth reflect the nominees.

Under the Cultural Arts category, nominated is Rick Martinez. Under the Professional category, nominated is Cristian Garcia. In Business, nominees include Noe Valles and Frank Rendon. In Church, nominees include Jose Gilbert Salinas Sr. and Monsignor David Cruz. Under the Secondary Education category, nominated are Gregorio Cavazos, Senon Cruz, Sol Deleon, and James Villanueva. Under the Higher Education category, nominated is Dr. Sam Ayers. Civic/Volunteer nominees include Kenneth Castillo, Ray Covarrubio, LVN, and George Sulaica. Under the Golden Eagle (Senior) category, nominated is Rick Flores. In the Sports/Athletics category, nominated is Joseph Rosendo. In the Youth category, nominated is Kysiah Gonzalez.

In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award (LAA) will be presented to Art Cuevas who has been a trailblazer in business and has been a leader in building and construction on the South Plains. He has a success story that will be shared and is recognized for his contribution to the West Texas Home Builders Association, as well as the community at large.

LHF will also recognize its volunteers who have continued to serve despite the pandemic.

The Adelante Award program is an initiative of Los Hermanos Familia which became a nonprofit organization in June 2014 and was established in 2008. The organization began with the annual, “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event, which uses fishing as a hook to bring families together, and is now preparing for additional initiatives to improve the quality of life for families in West Texas.

To learn more about Los Hermanos Familia please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org or contact (806) 792-1212.

(Flyer provided in a press release from Los Hermanos Familia)

WHO: Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) of Lubbock is proud to announce that men and youth, in various categories will be honored at the 6th Annual “Adelante Awards,” a recognition program showcasing and honoring men in the Lubbock community, who excel in their careers and volunteer efforts.

WHAT: Men from areas in Medical, Business/Professional, First Responder, Education, Military/Veteran, Church, Media, Civic/Volunteer, Athlete/Athletics Supporter, College Young Adult, Senior, and Youth reflect the nominees. The event received nominations in the various categories, and a blind committee assisted in the selection of the recipients.

WHEN: The award recipients will be announced at the Adelante Awards Banquet, to be held, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 6 p.m. Table sponsorships and a limited number of tickets are available at www.loshermanosfamilia.org

WHERE: At the Merket Alumni Center located on the South end of the Texas Tech University Campus, at 17th & University.

MORE: Los Hermanos Familia’s objective is “Strengthening Families, Building Community.” It is an organization increasing the habitus of area families by fostering an environment that offers them more exploration, and thus knowledge, life experiences, and new opportunities.

Some of LHF’s programs include the annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event that ignited the movement to impact families. Also, the placement of outdoor fitness equipment at Buddy Holly Lake is helping families and individuals to become healthy and have access to fitness equipment. LHF offers the MyOn Digital reading program free to any child – from kinder to high school. LHF also placed little libraries in areas where children might not have access to books or technology – visitors can take a book, leave a book. Los Hermanos Familia holds the Bilingual Financial Literacy Workshop annually in April. LHF provides scholarships to high school and college students to encourage retention and success. These are just a few examples, for a complete list please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org/get-involved.

(Press release from Los Hermanos Familia)