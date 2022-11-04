LUBBOCK, Texas — A 4-man-scramble tournament will benefit Toys for Tots in Lubbock November 10 at 8:00 a.m. (shotgun start) at Shadow Hills Golf Course. The cost is $150 per person or $600 for a team.

“Current active duty, reserve and National Guard members will be on the course providing refreshments,” an event poster said. They will also accept donations including cash or new unwrapped toys. The toys picked up in the tournament go to the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Signups and sponsorships (ranging from $150 to $3,000) are available by emailing Lubbockt4t@gmail.com.

Toys for Tots, organized by the United States Marine Corps Reserve to give toys to children whose parents cannot afford gifts, was founded in 1947.

In Lubbock, applications opened on October 15 and close on November 30, 2022. Click here to see the full timeline.

Click here to apply for toys.

Cook’s Garage and Wild West Harley-Davidson organized a Toys for Tots Toy Run for Sunday, November 20, 2022 AT 2:00 p.m.

The 17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade in Lubbock also benefits Toys for Tots.

In 2021, 16,676 toys were distributed in the Lubbock campaign, according to the Toys for Tots website.