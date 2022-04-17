LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

On the National Day of Prayer, The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Community Prayer Luncheon, presented by the Lubbock Christian University Foundation (LCU). The event begins at 11:30 a.m. on May 5 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

The annual event is an opportunity for local civic, academic, and business leaders to gather and pray for our nation, state, community, and families. Blake Buchanan, president and CEO of Bahama Buck’s, is this year’s featured speaker.

Blake Buchanan

“I’m honored to be a part of the Community Prayer Luncheon on the National Day of Prayer,” said Buchanan. “What a blessing it is to live in a community that recognizes the value of prayer and intentionally comes together to pray for the United States, Texas, and Lubbock. This speaks volumes about our community.”

A trusted voice on blessing guests and flavoring lives, Buchanan founded Bahama Buck’s as a college student in 1990. Bahama Buck’s has grown into a nationally recognized brand with more than a hundred locations from California to Puerto Rico. Buchanan defines success by the number of lives blessed through his simple message of hope–flavor your life.

Mayor Dan Pope is among the group who will bring prayers during the luncheon:

Jeremy Barbee, Roy Neal Insurance

Audra Boedeker, Service Title Company

Gary Harber, Retired Brigadier General

Hunter Turnbow, Vision Employment Group

Tickets are on sale now for $40, Register for CPL here. Sponsorships and tables are still available by contacting Amy Marquez at (806) 761-7000.

About the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce represents almost 1,500 businesses and over 79,000 employees on the South Plains, which accounts for over $2 billion in annual household earnings in Lubbock and West Texas. Since 1913 the Chamber, as a catalyst for business growth; a convener of leaders and influencers; and a champion for a stronger community, has served as a unified voice of business by actively advocating for a pro-job, pro-growth, pro-business climate.

