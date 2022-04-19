LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock & Civic Lubbock, Inc.:

Civic Lubbock, Inc. is accepting applications for the City of Lubbock/Civic Lubbock, Inc. 2022 Cultural Arts Grant Program. The Cultural Arts Grant Program provides local non­profit cultural organizations with financial support for projects that promote Tourism and the Arts in Lubbock. Funding for the Cultural Arts Grant Program comes from an allocation of the Hotel Occupancy Tax which is generated from visitors who stay overnight in Lubbock.

The deadline to submit grant applications for the 2022 Cultural Arts Grant Program is Wednesday, June 1, 2021. The 2022 grant cycle covers projects that will take place between September 1, 2022 and August 31, 2023.

A Cultural Arts Grant Workshop, mandatory for first time applicants, will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 4:00 pm in Room 107 of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Ln. First time applicants are defined as 1) any organization that has not applied for a Cultural Arts Grant in the past and 2) an individual with any organization who has never completed a Cultural Arts Grant application. The workshop is optional for past grant recipients. The Grant Workshop is free. Those planning to attend the workshop are encouraged to register for the workshop by calling 806.775.2267.

The Grant Workshop will cover the Cultural Arts Grant Program guidelines and procedures as well as the application process.

Applying organizations must be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (or government equivalent) and have been actively pursuing their goals for at least one year. Applications and other associated documents are available online at https://civiclubbock.org/cultural-arts-grant-program/

(Press release from the City of Lubbock & Civic Lubbock, Inc.🙂