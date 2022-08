LUBBOCK, TX- Before the 2022 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our KLBK Blitz Previews with the Lubbock Christian Eagles who are coming off a successful 2021 Campaign finishing with an overall record of 11 -2 but this year, it’s a whole new ball game as the Eagles are trying to fill the gaps from their State Semifinal Finish.