Logos provided in a press release from the American Heart Association Southwest Region)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Heart Association’s 2022 Lubbock Heart Walk will be held on Saturday, October 15.

This year’s event will take place at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School. The address is 16310 Loop 493.

Registration will begin at 9:15 a.m. with festivities kicking off at 10:00 a.m.

Organizers hope to raise $150,000 in life-saving funds for research, education and initiatives to end heart disease and stroke.

This year’s Lubbock Heart Walk is presented by UMC Health System with media support from KLBK and KAMC.

For more information, you can visit the Lubbock Heart Walk website.