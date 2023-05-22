(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced in a press release the 2022 Water Quality Report is now available online.

According to the release, the annual report “provides water utility customers with important information about their drinking water,” and contains a summer of water quality provided during 2022.

Director of Water Utilities, Aubrey Spear, said in the release the staff is “committed to providing all of our customers with the safest and most reliable water possible.”

The report can be found in both English and Spanish by visiting mylubbock.us/waterqualityreport.