LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court.
According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The 2022 homecoming king nominees are:
- Ty Mitchell, an animal science major from Albuquerque, New Mexico, representing the Student Agricultural Council
- James Brady, an agricultural communications major from Lubbock, Texas, representing Phi Delta Theta
- Max Noble, a finance major from Boulder Creek, California, representing Theta Chi
- Joel Rivero, a political science and finance major from Midland, Texas, representing Beta Upsilon Chi
- Diego Flores, a psychology major from Pflugerville, Texas, representing the Hispanic Student Society
The 2022 homecoming queen nominees are:
- Carmen Evans, an accounting major from Lubbock, Texas, representing the Association of Latino Professionals
- Carlye Winfrey, an agricultural communications major from Seminole, Texas, representing the Student Agricultural Council
- Hannah Jones, an agricultural and applied economics major from Hondo, Texas, representing Kappa Alpha Theta
- Addie Thane, a finance major from Double Oak, Texas, representing Alpha Phi
- Tomisin Alausa, a journalism and public relations and strategic communication management major from Plano, Texas, representing Chi Omega
You can visit the homecoming website for more information about Texas Tech’s homecoming events.