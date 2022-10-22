LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The 2022 homecoming king nominees are:

Ty Mitchell, an animal science major from Albuquerque, New Mexico, representing the Student Agricultural Council

James Brady, an agricultural communications major from Lubbock, Texas, representing Phi Delta Theta

Max Noble, a finance major from Boulder Creek, California, representing Theta Chi

Joel Rivero, a political science and finance major from Midland, Texas, representing Beta Upsilon Chi

Diego Flores, a psychology major from Pflugerville, Texas, representing the Hispanic Student Society

The 2022 homecoming queen nominees are:

Carmen Evans, an accounting major from Lubbock, Texas, representing the Association of Latino Professionals

Carlye Winfrey, an agricultural communications major from Seminole, Texas, representing the Student Agricultural Council

Hannah Jones, an agricultural and applied economics major from Hondo, Texas, representing Kappa Alpha Theta

Addie Thane, a finance major from Double Oak, Texas, representing Alpha Phi

Tomisin Alausa, a journalism and public relations and strategic communication management major from Plano, Texas, representing Chi Omega

You can visit the homecoming website for more information about Texas Tech’s homecoming events.