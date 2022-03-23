LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:



151,030 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2022, and colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in both men and women combined in the U.S. The good news is that regular screenings can help reduce the risk!

Join UMC Health System to raise awareness of prevention this Saturday by joining The Lubbock Undy Run/Walk! The undy run is a family-friendly, undy-themed 5K run/walk created by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, with a goal to provide support for patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; to raise awareness of preventive measures; and inspire efforts to fund critical research.

“UMC is proud to sponsor the Undy Run this year,” said Lindsay Bryant, Director of UMC Endoscopy Center. “This event supports UMC’s efforts in raising colon cancer awareness and educating the community about health and wellness. We love that we are able to bring colon cancer awareness to the community in a fun, family-friendly way!”

UMC is managing this year’s race and is looking for community support by participating. The cost to sign up is $25, and participants can sign up online at: runsignup.com/Race/TX/Lubbock/LUBBOCKUNDYRUNWALK5K

All proceeds will benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Food trucks and local vendors will be available at the end of the race.

Start & finish will be on Canyon Lake Drive east of Martin Luther King Blvd.

Parking will be located West of Martin Luther King Blvd, off of Oak Avenue just North of the community center on Canyon Lake Drive.

Registration table will be located under the awning next to the parking lot.

What: UMC Undy Run

When: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 9AM-12PM

Where: Mae Simmons Park, MLK Jr Blvd & Canyon Lake Drive

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,700 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

(Press release from UMC Health System)