LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, November 5 at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater.

According to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter, an opening ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m.

The Walk to End Alzheimers the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer`s care, support and research.

Locally, the West Texas Chapter hopes to raise $115,000.

“Participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease,” the press release said. “The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent peoples connection to Alzheimer`s their personal reasons to end the disease.”

For more information and to register, visit alz.org/walk.