Epilepsy Foundation Texas is excited to announce the 2022 Walk to END Epilepsy on Saturday, March 26th at McCullough Park. We invite you to join us for a family-friendly walk that raises dollars & awareness for Epilepsy Foundation Texas’ programs & services such as camps, medical clinics, and education. Join us for a fun day with activities, music and friends. Funds raised will be used to ensure that those affected by epilepsy will have access to all of EFTX’s programs and services. Register today at https://give.eftx.org/event/lubbock-walk-to-end-epilepsy/e388692

We will be kicking off the day with registration at 8:00 a.m. Participants will enjoy a walk around the lake and a family friendly celebration to help connect with other families affected by epilepsy. We look forward to seeing you all! It has been 2 years since our last in-person walk/run event.

The Epilepsy Foundation Texas leads the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives. To fulfill our mission, the Epilepsy Foundation Texas relies on the support of the community to provide vital programs and services to Texans at no cost to them or their families struggling with this expensive medical condition. The Foundation provides medical care and prescription assistance to uninsured adults, support groups, seizure recognition and first aid education and trainings in schools, businesses, and community organizations in 176 counties throughout Texas. As the largest camping program for people with epilepsy in the nation, more than 300 children and teens diagnosed with epilepsy are able to attend one of the Foundation’s three week-long residential summer camps.

All programs and services are offered at no cost to families. One in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy in the United States, making it more common than cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease combined. For more information, visit our website at www.eftx.org.

