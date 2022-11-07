LUBBOCK, Texas — Civic Lubbock, Inc. will host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, November 10.

According to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc., the ceremony will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s inductees are Bess Hubbard, Hoyle Nix, Jody Nix, and Amanda Shires.

Bess Hubbard (Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Civic Lubbock, Inc.)

Hoyle Nix (Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Civic Lubbock, Inc.)

Jody Nix (Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Civic Lubbock, Inc.)

Amanda Shires (Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Civic Lubbock, Inc.)

Civic Lubbock, Inc. said there will be performances by Amanda Shires and Jody Nix, plus a special ensemble performance of Big Ball’s in Cowtown. Bess Hubbard’s artwork will be on display in the theatre’s lobby.



“The West Texas Walk of Fame, established in 1979, honors those individuals with a strong connection to Lubbock and the West Texas area who have devoted a significant part of their lives to the development and production of the performing and visual arts and whose body of work has been influential nationally in one or more of these areas,” the press release said.