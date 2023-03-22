LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets will host its 80th Anniversary ABC Pro Rodeo Kick off at the John Wilson Boys & Girls Club in Lubbock. The event will be March 23 at 4:30 p.m. located at 3321 59th Street. While the kick off will be in Lubbock, the rodeo itself will be in the Mallet Event Center in Levelland.

(LUBBOCK, Texas, March 21) – It’s time to get rowdy and say howdy to United Supermarkets 80th Anniversary ABC Pro Rodeo Kick off at the John Wilson Boys & Girls Club in Lubbock, Texas. Polish your boots and begin Rodeo Week with us at the annual ABC Pro Rodeo Kick-Off at 4:30 on March 23rd. This event will be hosted at the John Wilson Boys & Girls Club, located at 3221 59th St., Lubbock, Texas 79413.

Through proceeds generated from the ABC Pro Rodeo, The Lubbock Downtown AMBUCS has been proud to support this community and its local charities for 80 years. The Kick-Off is the spur-fect way to show the kids in this community who we are and that they have our support.

During this event, our Rodeo Sweethearts will run games for the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club while the ABC Pro Rodeo Volunteers help serve hot dogs and other goodies to the kids, provided by United Supermarkets! While this is a closed event not intended for the public, we would like to extend an invitation for media coverage of this event.

With Rodeo Week officially kicked off for the John Wilson Boys & Girls Club, the public is welcome to attend a week’s worth of hootin’ and hollerin’ at the Mallet Event Center in Levelland, Texas. Saddle up for events such as the ABC Pro Rodeo Kick-Off Dance with country star Ross Cooper at 7:00 pm on March 24th and the Mutton Bustin’ registration and tryouts starting at 11:00 am on March 25th.

Rodeo Week – March 24 th – April 1 st

– April 1 Rodeo Performances – March 30th – April 1st

For more information on rodeo event dates and times, visit our website event schedule: abcrodeo.com/schedule.

To purchase tickets and find out more information, please visit abcrodeo.com.