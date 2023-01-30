(Photo provided in a press release from the Black Business Expo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2023 Black Business Expo is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 in Lubbock.

According to a press release, the event takes place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center and entrance is free.

The 2023 theme is “Community Coming Together.”

The event will feature Black businesses, vendors and non-profits who operate in the West Texas area, the press release said.

The Black Business Expo will also feature a soft launch of the Little Black Book (a black resource directory for West Texas).

“[The] event goals are to bring unity to our black business market and to provide awareness about the talent, businesses and opportunities in the West Texas area,” the press release said.

Black Business Expo is being held in conjunction with Black History Month.



The event is a collaborative effort of the Black Business Expo and Real Deal Designs.

More information about the Black Business Expo can be found at tinyurl.com/BBExpo.