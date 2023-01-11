LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department are accepting applications for the 2023 Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy.

The citizen’s academy will begin on February 28, 2023.

“The academy is an exciting 14-week program that introduces students to the various programs and services law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office provides. The academy is interactive, provides hands-on education during weekly meetings, and allows students to participate in ride-alongs with the agencies,” a press release from the DPS said.

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply.

If you’re you like to apply, you can email the following law enforcement officials: