LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech Athletics announced season tickets are now on sale for the 2023 football season in a press release on Friday.

According to the press release, season tickets were priced as low as $185. The release also said current season ticket holders have until Thursday, February 28 to renew their seats and parking for the upcoming season.

Texas Tech’s opening game was scheduled for Saturday, September 9.

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– For those already missing the excitement of being inside Jones AT&T Stadium, season tickets for the 2023 football campaign are now on sale through the Texas Tech Ticket Office.

Tickets are on sale for as low as $185 a seat and can be purchased now by utilizing one of the interest-free, payment plan options available through the Athletic Ticket Office. Texas Tech has not raised prices for the 2023 season, ensuring Red Raider fans have one of the most affordable season ticket options not only in the Big 12 Conference but across the power-five conferences.

Current season ticket holders have until Feb. 28 to renew their seats and parking for the 2023 season. Fans wishing to upgrade either their parking or seat location must renew their season tickets by that deadline. Season ticket holders are encouraged to renew online in order to save $5 on handling fees.

In addition to renewing online, fans can also contact the Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH and speak with a ticket sales representative. Texas Tech is not issuing a physical paper renewal form this season and will instead ask fans to utilize their online ticket account at TexasTech.com to renew their seats.

Texas Tech expects a heavy demand for season tickets this season after a strong start to the Joey McGuire era. The Red Raiders, who were 6-1 at home this past season, closed the 2022 campaign at 8-5 overall with four-consecutive victories, including a 42-25 win over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

With 16 starters and the slew of upperclassmen set to return next fall, the online prognosticators are already eyeing the Red Raiders as a potential preseason top-25 team and Big 12 contender heading into the Sept. 2 opener at Wyoming. Texas Tech was ranked as high as No. 14 in the “way too early” preseason top-25 polls compiled already by the likes of ESPN, The Athletic, Yahoo and the Action Network.

The Red Raiders will open their home slate Sept. 9 when Oregon travels to Jones AT&T Stadium for a highly anticipated matchup between the Pac-12 and Big 12 Conferences. The entire 2023 football schedule will be announced in the coming weeks by the Big 12 office.