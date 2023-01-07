(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals of Lubbock (YP) recently announced the 2023 Top 20 Under 40 award recipients.

According to the a press release, the recipients will be honored a Gala on Thursday, January 19th at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on the Texas Tech University campus.

The Gala is from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

“The Top 20 Under 40 Awards honor those who are movement makers and game changers in the Lubbock community,” said Victoria Whitehead, 2022 YP Chair and owner Whitehead Law in the press release. “They are not only excelling as businesspeople, they’re community leaders, working parents, and influencers paving the way for Lubbock’s future. It’s truly and honor to highlight these amazing individuals and colleagues, and I can’t wait to watch them continue to shine.”

Here is a list of the recipients that was provided in a press release to EverythingLubbock.com:

Shannon Bates, Covenant Health

Ryan Carpenter, Armstrong Plumbing, Air & Electric

Kyle Galyean, University Medical Center

Tony Garcia, One Guy from Italy-University

Raquel Gonzales, TTU Arts & Sciences (Dept. of Political Science)

Jaimie Havens, High Point Village

Dr. Winslo Idicula, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Kenzi Kinard, Carpet Tech

Dr. Riley Krotz, Texas Tech University

Ashley Laycock, Texas Tech Credit Union

Chris Mandrell, Citibus

Austin Moore, Parkhill

Courtney Paz, City of Lubbock

Catherine Paulino Salcido, FirstBank & Trust

Serena Shade, Texas Tech University System

Emily Solis, The Whisenhunt Group at Keller Williams

Tiffany Taylor, Frenship ISD

Jaci Underwood, Lubbock ISD

Daniel Wetzel, Centerline Engineering and Consulting

Britni Wilkins, Parkhill

Tickets for the Gala are available for $40 for members and $50 for future members.



Tickets can be purchased online at lubbockchamber.com/young-professionals.