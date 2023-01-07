LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals of Lubbock (YP) recently announced the 2023 Top 20 Under 40 award recipients.
According to the a press release, the recipients will be honored a Gala on Thursday, January 19th at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on the Texas Tech University campus.
The Gala is from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
“The Top 20 Under 40 Awards honor those who are movement makers and game changers in the Lubbock community,” said Victoria Whitehead, 2022 YP Chair and owner Whitehead Law in the press release. “They are not only excelling as businesspeople, they’re community leaders, working parents, and influencers paving the way for Lubbock’s future. It’s truly and honor to highlight these amazing individuals and colleagues, and I can’t wait to watch them continue to shine.”
Here is a list of the recipients that was provided in a press release to EverythingLubbock.com:
- Shannon Bates, Covenant Health
- Ryan Carpenter, Armstrong Plumbing, Air & Electric
- Kyle Galyean, University Medical Center
- Tony Garcia, One Guy from Italy-University
- Raquel Gonzales, TTU Arts & Sciences (Dept. of Political Science)
- Jaimie Havens, High Point Village
- Dr. Winslo Idicula, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Kenzi Kinard, Carpet Tech
- Dr. Riley Krotz, Texas Tech University
- Ashley Laycock, Texas Tech Credit Union
- Chris Mandrell, Citibus
- Austin Moore, Parkhill
- Courtney Paz, City of Lubbock
- Catherine Paulino Salcido, FirstBank & Trust
- Serena Shade, Texas Tech University System
- Emily Solis, The Whisenhunt Group at Keller Williams
- Tiffany Taylor, Frenship ISD
- Jaci Underwood, Lubbock ISD
- Daniel Wetzel, Centerline Engineering and Consulting
- Britni Wilkins, Parkhill
Tickets for the Gala are available for $40 for members and $50 for future members.
Tickets can be purchased online at lubbockchamber.com/young-professionals.