20th Annual Kids’ Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 1

The 100 Black Men of West Texas, Inc. (the 100), in conjunction with the Texas Game Warden’s Association, will proudly present the 20th Annual Kids’ Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Mae Simmons Park located at MLK Blvd. & Canyon Lakes Drive in Lubbock, Texas. Mae Simons Playa Lake will once again be stocked with over 1,000 pounds of catfish just prior to the event. Youth anglers may either keep the fish that they catch or release them, it’s their choice. Because loaner fishing rods and reels are very limited, we encourage all parents and youth to bring their own fishing gear.

Twenty years ago, the 100 envisioned presenting a fishing event that would afford youth mentee of the organization a unique outdoor opportunity to learn a valuable survival skill from a mentor and at the same time learn to exercise the virtue of patience. This visionary event was also based on the old adage: “If you give a man a fish, he will eat for a day. But, if you teach a man to fish, he will eat for a lifetime.” After the first youth fishing venture, the 100 partnered with the Texas Game Warden’s Association and opened the event to all interested children and families city-wide. In recent years, the attendance has been anywhere between 1,000 – 1,700 people and similar attendance numbers are expected this year. “Regardless of the number of people that show up to fish or who just want to hang out and enjoy the day, we, [the 100], will feed everyone in attendance, especially our most precious attendees – the kids” says Fishing Derby Chairman Emeritus, Rev. Charles Hankson. The 100 Black Men of West Texas recognizes Charles Hankson as the “Founding Father of the Kids’ Fishing Derby”. In addition to the free fishing, free food and soft drinks; prizes will be awarded to boys and girls in specific age categories who catch the most fish, the largest fish, and the most unique catch. We encourage everyone to come out and partake in this event which promises to provide a special opportunity for family bonding, outdoor fun, and some guaranteed good fishing

for the kids. There is no cost for participation or attendance.

Because in large part to the long-term success and positive results recognized from this annual youth fishing derby, the West Texas chapter of the 100 Black Men of America received national and local recognition for mentoring and community engagement. “This particular brand of a youth and family centric fishing activity in Lubbock was the brainchild of the 100 Black Men of West. “It’s very encouraging, exciting, and even humbling to see how well other organizations have emulated our model as increasing numbers of similar kid and family fishing events are continually breaking-out in Lubbock and throughout the surrounding areas. Most of these events are sending powerful messages of love, care, concern, and support to young people and to their families” says local chapter board member, Calvin Davis.

For more information regarding this event, contact Reggie Dial, President/PR Director at (806) 438-8464.

The 100 Black Men of West Texas, Inc. is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization and a chapter of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. We have an open membership and our main purpose and priority is to mentor youth. This organization also seeks to support youth and families in Lubbock and the greater West Texas community through the promotion of education, economic development, health & wellness guidance, and leadership development. Significantly, well over 3,000 youth of various races, ethnicities, and economic and social backgrounds have been mentored by our members and associates since 1995. Our national motto is: “Real Men Giving Real Time” and, we believe that regarding young people, “What They See, Is What They’ll Be”.

