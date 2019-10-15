21 confirmed cases of ‘Shigellosis’ in less than two months has experts concerned

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Health Department has issued a health advisory, after confirming over 20 cases of ‘Shigellosis’ in 2 months. This is not the first time the city has seen the illness, but health experts said it’s concerning to see the sudden spike in just a few weeks.

“Last year I think altogether we have 3 cases overall,” said Katherine Wells, Department of Public Health. “We’ve seen triple that number at this time and so all we are really asking is that physicians be aware of this, along with our Lubbock parents.”

‘Shigellosis’ is a highly infectious bacterial infection that includes symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, and vomiting. It is most often transferred person-to-person with at least one of them doing a poor job of washing their hands.

“What we mostly see is children or the very elderly,” said Dr. Michael Chamales, Medical Director at Covenant Medical Center ER. “Whenever you use a restroom, change a diaper, or come across any bathroom issues you have to wash your hands, because this can be preventable with proper hand washing,”