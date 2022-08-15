LUBBOCK, Texas — A 22-year-old was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of Possessing Child Pornography.

Caden Casanova was also indicted on the charges in July, according to court records.

According to a police report, in April 2021, the Lubbock Police Department received three CyberTips via email that seemed to be related. The CyberTipline is a national reporting system created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

As of Monday afternoon, Casanova was not listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center. Jail records indicated he posted bond.