230 Tech students in temporary housing amid enrollment boom

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Student Housing is reporting a shortage of beds as more students than ever before are expected to live on campus this year.

University Student Housing Director Sean Duggan reports that approximately 8,200 students will live in on-campus dorms. That record is forcing the university to house approximately 230 students in temporary rooms until space fills up.

“We are working with those students to get them relocated,” Duggan said. “We expect to hear that more students are not coming.”

Temporary housing arrangements include rooming students with resident advisors or adding extra students into a room. Rooms meant to fit four people were reduced to accommodate only two as a COVID-19 precaution, but now some quad rooms are again serving three to four people.

Duggan said there is no set timeline to transition students to permanent housing, but students have remained in temporary accommodations until November in past years. Students will begin to move to their own rooms as others on their dorm floor move out of on-campus housing or do not show up for the school year.

The university reports it has transitioned about 70 students out of temporary housing since the beginning of move-in last week.

“I was supposed to stay in a temporary dorm, which had four people in there,” first-year Texas Tech student Jamie Salas said. “It actually happened last minute where they did happen to find me a room, so that was really good.”

The university will not know the exact number of students attending this year until the 20th class day, but they are on track for another year of record attendance above 40,000 students.