23rd Annual Boys & Girls Club Child Shopping Spree on Tuesday, August 6

On Tuesday, August 6th, 2019, the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 60 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 8:30 am before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of back to school clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack and breakfast. Chaperones consist of volunteers throughout the community. The parents of these members are not allowed to attend this event because we want the children to buy what they want to wear and in the colors that they want. Parents fill out a permission form for each child attending that has all of the child’s sizes on it. These children are thrilled to attend this special event because everyone likes to start the new school year with new clothes.

The Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock has done the Child Shopping Spree for the past 23 years and literally hundreds of children have participated over the years. The funding was provided by Amerigroup an Anthem Company, the Lubbock Lions Club and a generous donor from the South Plains Lions Club.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock operates five Clubs with four in Lubbock and one in Shallowater. The Club locations are as follows:



– Ted Phea Club – 1801 E. 24th St.

– Optimist Club – 3301 Cornell

– John Wilson Club – 3221 59th Street

– J.T. & Margaret Talkington Club – 2603 Kewanee

– Shallowater Club – 1100 Ave. K.



The membership fee for the school year is a one time fee of $10.00 and a member can come every day after school.



Club hours are from 3:00 – 7:00 PM in Lubbock and 3:00 – 6:00 PM in Shallowater.



For additional information about the Clubs you can contact the Administrative Office at 792-2880.

