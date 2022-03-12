LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Los Hermanos Familia:

The César E. Chávez Commemoration a project of Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) will pay tribute to American hero and civil rights leader, César E. Chávez, during Lubbock’s 23rd Annual César E. Chávez People’s March and Day of Service, to be held Saturday, March 26, 2022.



This year’s theme, “Service Above Self” describes a characteristic that many great heroes have led with, as well as pays tribute to the commitment to social justice and respect for human dignity by Chávez.



In addition, LHF will introduce the César E. Chávez Day of Service that will be held for the first time in Lubbock, in partnership between Los Hermanos Familia, the Volunteer Center of Lubbock, and Keep Lubbock Beautiful. The event is sponsored by Latino Lubbock Magazine.



They are inviting the public and participants to participate in the march and clean-up projects that will be held at Buddy Holly Lake immediately after, including the HealthBeat Equipment, which is outdoor fitness equipment accessible to the public that was donated by Los Hermanos Familia to the City of Lubbock.



“We believe this is a great uniter for the community, a chance to honor an American hero, and a way to offer service to the community,” said Amaris Garcia, co-chair of the event.



César stood as one of our nation’s most outstanding leaders for peace, justice, and non-violence. A strong believer in the principles of nonviolence practiced by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., he effectively employed peaceful tactics such as boycotts and fasts.



Chávez also maintained his commitment to non-violence even in the face of violent attacks from growers. In 1968 he embarked on a spiritual fast for 25 days to affirm his personal commitment and that of the farm labor movement to non-violence.



“This march is significant, and we can proudly say that in the Lubbock community we have sustained Chávez’s legacy by holding this march for 23 years. It is a re-enactment of the initial march led by Chávez, more so, his most profound undertakings for the cause, which were inspired by his deep spirituality, and to peace and non-violence, as well as to the environment, and to serving others before self,” added Christy Martinez-Garcia, event organizer.”



She said that the public is invited to join the community and student organizations, and many individuals are committed to the quality of life for migrant and farmworkers, religious organizations, advocates of non-violence, and service.



The event is organized by a citizen-driven committee that is committed to bringing public awareness about Chávez’s legacy and especially encourages youth involvement.

