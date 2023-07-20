LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a press release, gas stations such as 7-Eleven and E-Z Mart in Lubbock will participate in a promotion deemed “24/7 Day” to honor first responders.

On July 24, first responders can visit one of these stores for a free coffee, fountain or frozen drink, Gatorade or “branded swag.” The NACS Foundation will host the event, the press release said.

“24/7 Day is to thank first responders, medical personnel, 9-1-1 professionals and Red Cross volunteers for their tireless efforts to make sure people don’t face emergencies alone.,” the foundation said.

The only thing first responders and emergency personnel must do is show up to the locations in uniform or with a badge to redeem their free item, the press release said.

According to the press release, police, fire, EMTs, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, Red Cross volunteers and 911 professionals are eligible.

The NACS Foundation also invited the public to take part by: