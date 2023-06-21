LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Wednesday that 24 people were arrested in a two-day “human trafficking operation” in Central Lubbock.

“The operation resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, eight arrests for

misdemeanor prostitution and two for Possession of Marijuana,” a press release from LPD stated.

Police said a female was identified as a possible victim and was not publicly named.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – 24 arrests were made over the course of a two-day human trafficking operation in Central Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, in conjunction with The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Lubbock Fire Rescue conducted the operation on June 19th and 20th.

The operation resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, eight arrests for misdemeanor prostitution and two for Possession of Marijuana.

One female, who was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking, is not listed below.

• Villarreal-Jimenez, Veronica, 52 year old

o Prostitution

• Chadwick, Timikyo, 26 year old

o Prostitution

• Thomas, Drew, 40 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

• White, William, 29 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

• Allen, Paullena, 28 year old

o Prostitution

o LPD Warrants x 2

• Browder, Dylan, 52 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

• Cleveland, Deondray, 28 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o LPD Warrant

• Lee, Christopher, 38 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o UCW

o Possession of Marijuana

o Possession of Dangerous Drug

• Howard, Aliyah, 28 year old

o Prostitution

o LPD Warrants x 2

o TCIC Warrant

• Williams, Ta’Nasha, 21 year old

o Possession of Marijuana

o LPD Warrant

• Scroggins, Hannah, 33 year old

o Prostitution

• Hernandez, Adrian, 26 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

• Coleman, Dereck, 37 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

• Gibbs, Timothy, 57 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

• Richardson, Eric Wayne, 51 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

• Morse, Jaime, 28 year old

o Prostitution

• Smith, Bryan, 39 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

• Hampton, Douglas, 41 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

• Castillo-Gonzales, Kandrac, 40 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

• Mcknight, Douglas, 50 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

• Mccallen, Shante, 29 year old

o Prostitution

o LPD Warrants x 4

• Hudson, Dayshondreck, 30 year old

o Possession of Marijuana

o LPD Warrants x 4

• Traylor, Jatoya, 25 year old

o Prostitution