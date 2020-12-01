$24 million construction permit in Lubbock has Amazon’s name written all over it.

FILE – The Amazon logo appears in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for “culture hacking” to dramatize the threats of the pandemic and the growing dominance of Amazon.com. On Tuesday, the trade group launched the “Boxed Out” campaign, for which a handful of bookstores around the country will have windows boarded up and boxes piled up out front that resemble Amazon delivery containers. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Public records indicate a construction permit with an estimated value of $24 million has been requested from the City of Lubbock. Bid documents from a private contractor indicated the project is for Amazon.

The City of Lubbock documents said the proposed address is 1110 East Hunter Street which is inside the Lubbock Business Park (not too far from the Lubbock airport). It was described as a 278,670 square foot commercial building.

Oakland Construction posted bidding documents online for something called Project Martillo in the Lubbock Business Park.

On August 26, in a special meeting of the Lubbock City Council with the board of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, LEDA approved a letter of intent with BH Devco for Project Martillo. Project Martillo is also mentioned by name in the construction permit.

BH Devco claims on its website to be a developer for “iconic brands” including Amazon.

The bid documents from Oakland Construction provide detailed plans for a proposed “sortation facility” with 78 loading docks, 341 trailer parking stalls, and a parking lot big enough for 283 cars.

The bid documents from Oakland Construction include the name and logo of Amazon.

Online job postings now include warehouse workers for Amazon in Lubbock.

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance would not confirm or deny information related to Amazon or anything else at the proposed site. However, public records on the LEDA website indicated BH Devco plans for the building to be occupied in the first quarter of 2022.

The City of Lubbock said the permit cannot be approved until a plat is finalized at the Lubbock County Courthouse – a process that can take weeks. The construction permit was requested on November 10.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Amazon’s PR department for a statement.