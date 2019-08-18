$24 million safety project making improvements in Yoakum County

PLAINS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:



The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to begin work [this]week on a $24 million project to add passing lanes to SH 214 in northern Yoakum County. The passing lanes will be constructed between the city of Plains (US 82/380) and the Yoakum/Cochran County Line.

“In addition to making roadway and drainage improvements, including enhancements to the FM 2196 intersection, the project will widen segments of the roadway to add passing lanes along this busy energy sector corridor,” said Steve Perez, P.E., TxDOT Levelland Area engineer and project manager. “The passing lanes, what TxDOT calls Super 2 or alternating passing lanes, will allow drivers to pass slower moving traffic at designated intervals and are expected to improve safety and mobility.”

Four alternating passing lanes will be constructed along the 14-mile corridor.

Contractor Duininck, Inc., of Roanoke, Texas, is scheduled to place barricades along the project limits on August 19 and begin work on the culverts, before moving onto road widening and pavement work.

Motorists traveling on SH 214 should anticipate speed limit reductions and daily lane closures with traffic being guided through the work zone via pilot car. Delays and slow moving traffic and construction equipment should be anticipated.

Work is expected to wrap-up late 2020.



(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)

