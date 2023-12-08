LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Zachary Ornelas, 24, was killed after a crash into a utility pole near 98th Street and University Avenue on Friday morning.

LPD said officers were called to the crash at 1:11 a.m.

Ornelas was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to LPD.

Police said the SUV was traveling north and veered across multiple lanes of traffic. The SUV hit a utility pole and a tornado warning pole, according to LPD.

LPD said no other injuries were reported and the investigation was ongoing.