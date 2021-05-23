24th Street Phase 1 construction begins Monday, May 24 in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

Phase 1 of the 24th Street Construction Project will begin on Monday, May 24th.

Construction will begin on the north side lanes where the road will be widened. To ensure the safety of contractors, passengers, residents and to allow better access for police and ambulance vehicles, westbound traffic will be diverted to 16th Street or Industrial Blvd.

“The lanes on 24th Street are narrow and trying to reconstruct the roadway with two-way traffic will create potential safety issues for citizens and emergency vehicles,” said Tim Crosswhite, Public Works Director. “We recognize this may be an inconvenience; however, our first priority is to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Driveways on the northside of 24th Street will remain open as much as possible and may be accessed from the southbound lanes heading east.

The 24th Street Construction Project, encompassing the area from Columbia Street to Dimmitt Road is scheduled for completion end of 2021/early part of 2022.

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

(News release from the City of Plainview)