LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Twenty-five individuals are behind bars following a central Lubbock prostitution operation conducted by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations.

The operation was conducted over two days on May 12th and 13th, resulting in 18 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and seven arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.

Additional arrests were made for warrants, Delivery of Dangerous Drugs, Endangering a Child, and Evading Arrest.

Six additional females were contacted during this operation and identified as possible victims of human trafficking. They are not included in the list below.