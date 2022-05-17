LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.
Twenty-five individuals are behind bars following a central Lubbock prostitution operation conducted by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations.
The operation was conducted over two days on May 12th and 13th, resulting in 18 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and seven arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.
Additional arrests were made for warrants, Delivery of Dangerous Drugs, Endangering a Child, and Evading Arrest.
Six additional females were contacted during this operation and identified as possible victims of human trafficking. They are not included in the list below.
- Eddie Dan Gilvin II, 31 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- William Neal Turner, 43 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Donald Keith Pool, 61 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Anthony Ray Zimmerle Jr, 21 years old
- Misdemeanor Prostitution
- Hunter Eric Sellards, 24 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Hoan Thanh-Bao Ma, 23 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Farkhat Mamadakhunov, 30 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Alexea Raygene Young, 30 years old
- Misdemeanor Prostitution
- Endangering a Child
- 4 Warrants
- Demorris Derome Tryon, 22 years old
- Misdemeanor Prostitution
- 2 Warrants
- Jody Wade Haywood, 45 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Nicolas Zachary Mercado, 27 years old
- Misdemeanor Prostitution
- Evading Arrest/ Detention
- Brooks Clayton Herrick, 23 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Lee Alexander Briones, 37 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Florence Eva Brantley, 44 years old
- Misdemeanor Prostitution w/ previous conviction
- Fernando Borunda, 20 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Sai Harichandra Gollapally, 25 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Lyndon Elroy Butler, 37 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Lucas Mario Gonzalez, 38 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Richard Clay Richmond, 25 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Gilbert Arrizola Castilla, 62 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Charles Edwin Latimer, 52 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jerris Contrell Mckinzie, 31 years old
- Misdemeanor Prostitution w/ prior conviction
- Joe Simon Escobar, 47 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Robert Melvin Hill, 50 years old
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- William Mack Garrett, 71 years old
- Misdemeanor Prostitution
- Delivery Dangerous Drugs