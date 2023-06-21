LUBBOCK, Texas– The Texas Anti- Gang Center announced in a press release it conducted a fugitive operation in the Lubbock area, which was focused on “high risk felony warrants.”

The operation took place on June 15 and 16.

LUBBOCK, TX) – On 06/15/2023 and 06/16/2023 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a fugitive operation focused on high risk felony warrants. During

the operation, TAG Investigators utilized numerous law enforcement strategies to proactively

locate and arrest wanted fugitives in the Lubbock area.

The two-day operation produced the following results;

Felony Arrests: 16

Misdemeanor Arrests: 9

Felony Warrants Served: 22

Misdemeanor Warrants Served: 40

Traffic Stops: 32

Gang Members Identified: 16

The following individuals were arrested during the operation;

1) Patrick Uchebo Jr (32) Arson of Habitation/Worship

2) Elijah Rhodes (27) Assault Family Violence/Previous Conviction-Misdemeanor Warrants

3) Markus Smith (37) Parole Violation for Possession with Intent to Deliver 4-200 grams

4) Derek Davila (41) Parole Violation for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon –

Misdemeanor Warrants

5) Esmeralda Ybarra (26) Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info – Misdemeanor Warrants

6) Zeivvon Harper (23) Resisting Arrest

7) Earl Washington (21) Assault Family Violence/Impede Breath – Fail to ID Fugitive Give

False Info – Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces

8) Rudolph Guerra Jr (25) Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Discharge Firearm in

Municipality

9) Keith Vasquez (35) Assault Domestic Violence

10) Tommy Watkins (38) Possession with Intent to Deliver PG1 200-400G

11) Jevon Balderas (23) Un-lawful Possession of a Firearm – Unauthorized Use of Motor

Vehicle – Evading Arrest/Detention – Misdemeanor Warrants

12) Alex Baldomino (62) Assault Family Violence

13) Latasha Butler (45) Parole Violation-Possession with Intent to Deliver 4-200 grams

14) Robert Saldana (54) Burglary of Habitation – Parole Violation for Assault Domestic

Violence– Criminal Trespass – Misdemeanor Warrants

15) Cynthia Perez (44) Evade Arrest/Detention with Vehicle – Possession of Controlled

Substance PG1 – Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon

16) Errick Hardy (38) Online Impersonation – Harassment

17) Jesse Sifuentes (26) Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon – Deadly Conduct (Firearm)

Misdemeanor Warrants

18) Adam Arenas (41) Unlawful Carrying of Weapon – Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz

19) Stephanie Arenas (37) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1

20) Felix Trevino IV (39) Evading Arrest with a Vehicle

21) Mark Deleon (46) Bond Surrender for Possession with Intent to Deliver 4-200G

22) Joshua Martinez (28) Unlawful Carrying of Weapon-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

23) Samuel Coleman (25) Parole Violation for Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Misdemeanor

Warrants

24) Melchor Ruiz Jr (41) Municipal Warrants

25) Jeff Lang (41) Possession of Marijuana <2ozs