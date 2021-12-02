$25 million donation announced for Texas Tech, big changes for south end of stadium

LUBBOCK, Texas – Cody Campbell donated $25 million, Texas Tech announced Thursday, for use in renovating the southern portion of Jones AT&T Stadium.

The field will be renamed “Cody Campbell Field.” The announcement comes on the heels of a $20 million donation by Dusty Womble for the Womble Football Center.

Texas Tech announces $25 million gift for South End Zone Project

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday it has received a $25 million gift from Board of Regents member and former football letterwinner Cody Campbell that will kick off fundraising for the final project in its three-part master plan for the Red Raider football program, the south end zone to Jones AT&T Stadium.

“This is another great day for Texas Tech Athletics and our football program,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We are so thankful for the support of Regent Campbell and his family as we continue to invest in this football program. I believe firmly we have a bright future ahead of us in football under Coach (Joey) McGuire’s direction and with the momentum we have built both on and off the field in recent months. Today is another positive step in that direction.”

Texas Tech is currently in the design stage of the south end zone project, but has discussed various concepts such as a field-level club, additional premium seating options, recruiting space and a letterman’s lounge, among others. Texas Tech has not yet developed a cost estimate for the south end zone facility.

In recognition of the gift, Texas Tech will name the Jones AT&T Stadium playing field Cody Campbell Field in honor of the largest one-time contribution in the history of the athletics department. Campbell, the co-chief executive officer and co-founder of Double Eagle Energy Holdings, is a fourth-generation Red Raider who earned multiple All-Big 12 and Academic All-Big 12 honors during his playing career as a Texas Tech offensive lineman from 2001-04. He later spent two seasons (2005-06) with the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL following his collegiate career.

“It is such a tremendous example for the Red Raider family to have one of our own former student-athletes give back to his alma mater in such a manner like the Campbell family,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. “Regent Campbell defines ‘from here, it’s possible,” and to him and his family, we are deeply grateful for his generous financial contribution and his leadership as a regent.”

With this gift, Texas Tech has now received $45 million in contributions to The Campaign for Fearless Champions in the past two months alone after fellow Board of Regents member Dustin Womble provided $20 million in October. That contribution was the lead gift for construction of the Dustin R. Womble Football Center, a roughly $40-50 million project that will be the new day-to-day home for the football program. Womble, the largest individual donor in athletics history, has gifted his alma mater more than $30 million to date after previously donating the $10 million lead gift for the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center.

“Texas Tech is so special because of its people and the investment our supporters have for this program,” head football coach Joey McGuire said. “On behalf of our entire football program, I’d like to thank Regent Campbell and his family for their generous contribution to the south end zone project as well as the Womble family for their previous gift for our new football complex. Between the south end zone project and the Womble Football Center, Texas Tech is destined to be the place to be for this state’s top recruits who want to play at a high level and have first-class facilities.”

The south end zone to Jones AT&T Stadium will be the final project in Texas Tech’s closing stages of The Campaign for Fearless Champions. To date, the campaign has allowed the athletics department to significantly invest in the football program through the Whitacre Athletics Complex area outside Jones AT&T Stadium, which includes the $48 million Sports Performance Center and the recently-opened Whitacre Center for Athletics Administration.

