LUBBOCK, Texas– Isaac Deleon, 25, was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting that left Ismael Saenz, 41, dead on Friday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers reported to the 3200 block of Baylor just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday night after receiving calls about “a fight in progress.”

(LUBBOCK, TX) – A 25-year-old is in custody, charged with murder, following a Friday night

shooting in North Lubbock that left 41-year-old Ismael Saenz dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the 3200 block of Baylor Avenue at 10:26 p.m. on September 29th

following reports of a fight in progress with shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Saenz, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced

deceased at the scene, prompting an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears multiple individuals were gathered in

the area to fight one another, including 25-year-old Isaac Deleon. It appears Saenz approached

the group, at which point Deleon shot Saenz.

A murder warrant was issued for Deleon. He was arrested and transported to the Lubbock

County Detention Center without incident.