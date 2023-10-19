LUBBOCK, Texas — A 25-year-old Lubbock man, Benjamin Ward, was arrested and accused of three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Online jail records showed Ward was arrested in the 2200 block of 35th Street by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on October 11. Court documents stated the report was first made in August of 2022.

Details about the reported crimes were not included in court records. As of Thursday, Ward remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $200,000 bond.