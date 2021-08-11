25-year veteran with Woodrow Fire Department dies after battle with lung cancer

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– The Woodrow Fire Department confirmed early Wednesday morning that a 25-year veteran of the Woodrow Fire Department died after losing his battle with cancer, according to a statement posted on the department’s social media.

Joe Gillispie, chaplain, firefighter and board member was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2018, according to the department.

Gillispie continued going on calls and working, the department said.

“He was always helping someone or at the station. Joe loved his family. Twenty Five plus years with Woodrow Fire Department. You will be missed my friend,” the statement said.