LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock-based law firm announced a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the driver in a hit-and-run crash that took the life of 87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez on November 9, according to a press release.

An unidentified truck-tractor with a trailer struck a 2006 Ford Expedition on State Highway 176, about 15 miles east of Andrews, according to DPS.

A press release from Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers on Monday said the law firm was offering a $25,000 reward.

Anyone with information was urged to call the law firm at 432-233-0121. You could also call DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.

PRESS RELEASE: The attorneys of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers, on behalf of the Gonzales family, is seeking information regarding the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 9 at approximately 12:32 PM on SH 176 about 15 miles east of Andrews. A red 2006 Ford Expedition was struck by a semi-truck who fled the scene eastbound. “Our law firm was hired by the family injured in the crash,” said Partner attorney Noe Valles.

