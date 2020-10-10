25th Annual Building Strong Families Conference announced for Oct. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

The 25th annual Building Strong Families Conference has been announced for 2020. The event will take place Oct. 22 starting at 8:30 a.m. and can be accessed online via Zoom. The event encourages parents and those who work with parents to celebrate and share about the joys and struggles of parenting. Event registration is required for access.



In the past, the conference has had as many as 1,200 participants. George Comiskey, an associate professor of practice in Texas Tech University‘s Community, Family & Addiction Sciences and the chair of the planning committee, has been involved with the event as a committee member and a speaker for 25 years.



“We want parents and those who work with parents to join us for this day of education and celebration of parenting,” Comiskey said. “This conference is a place where parents, those who work with parents and presenters ‘get real’ about the struggles of parenting. This year’s conference will be virtual. Participants can log in from their homes, workplaces or gather at a watch party hosted by local schools and community agencies.”

Comiskey is joined on the committee by several Texas Tech faculty, including Denise Stovall from Texas Tech Center for Early Head Start, individuals from Community Family & Addiction Sciences, the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center‘s Larry Combest Center and Texas Tech Mental Health Initiative, in addition to human development and family sciences experts in the local community.

The conference will include three keynote speakers, including the lunch keynote lecture “The Power of Music” by Christine Neugebauer, a doctoral candidate in Texas Tech’s Human Development and Family Sciences.

The registration system is provided by Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) of the Plains, also part of the planning committee, and the conference will be hosted out of Region 17 Education Service Center.

Though registration is required, virtual spots for the conference are unlimited. Comiskey said registration is for RSVP and communication purposes.



To register for the conference, visit the AHEC of the Plains website.

Agenda for the Building Strong Families Conference:

8:30–9 a.m .: Entertainment celebrating the diversity of families and exhibitors; welcome and announcements

.: Entertainment celebrating the diversity of families and exhibitors; welcome and announcements 9–9:45 a.m .: Opening keynote: “Let’s Chat! Community Impact on Our Youth” by A.J. MacLeod and youth panel

.: Opening keynote: “Let’s Chat! Community Impact on Our Youth” by A.J. MacLeod and youth panel 9:50–10:35 a.m .: “This IS My Monkey … This IS My Circus: Parenting with Resiliency and Embracing the Challenge” by Alicia Holligan

.: “This IS My Monkey … This IS My Circus: Parenting with Resiliency and Embracing the Challenge” by Alicia Holligan 10:45–11:30 a.m .: “All in the Modern Family: Parenting Across the Continuum” by Marty Groves and David Fraze

.: “All in the Modern Family: Parenting Across the Continuum” by Marty Groves and David Fraze 11:30 a.m. to Noon : Lunch break

: Lunch break 12:15–1 p.m .: Lunch keynote: “The Power of Music” by Christine Neugebauer, Texas Tech doctoral candidate in Human Development and Family Sciences

.: Lunch keynote: “The Power of Music” by Christine Neugebauer, Texas Tech doctoral candidate in Human Development and Family Sciences 1:05–1:50 p.m .: “Parenting: Seeing the Treasure in the Challenge” by Brandon Clayton

.: “Parenting: Seeing the Treasure in the Challenge” by Brandon Clayton 2–2:30 p.m.: Closing keynote: “Don’t Be a Loser – Be a Learner” by Lisa Ramirez

