25th Annual National Philanthopy Day honors local philanthropists at celebration reception

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Area Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals:

The following individuals and organizations will be honored at the 25th Annual National Philanthropy Day event on Wednesday evening at 5:30 PM at the Louise Underwood Hopkins Center for the Arts (LHUCA) hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Lubbock Area Chapter.

Outstanding Corporation: Alderson Auto Group

Outstanding Foundation: R H Pickering Family Foundation

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Lynn Owens

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Robert C. Taylor, Jr.

Outstanding Volunteer: Leslie Moss

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Matthew Noel

Others expected to attend include Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Councilwoman Latrelle Joy, and numerous previous honorees. The awards reception is part of National Philanthropy Day® celebrated by over 125 AFP chapters across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“National Philanthropy Day® is the day we recognize and pay tribute to the philanthropists who have given their time and gifts to advance the philanthropy that embodies the Lubbock community,” noted Dean Verner Loehr, President of the Lubbock Area Chapter. “This year’s honorees represent some of the outstanding philanthropists in the Lubbock area.” Jessica Marlar, chair of the 2021 National Philanthropy Day Committee, invites you to join the celebration as “These honorees inspire philanthropists of all ages to live a life of service dedicated to the success of our communities.”

ABOUT THE HONOREES

Alderson Auto Group – Outstanding Corporation

Since September 1949, Alderson Auto Group has embraced a long history of philanthropy through community service and financial gifts. This belief in community involvement and giving back has extended to all members in the Alderson family as they have served in leadership positions and donated financially to a variety of community and regional organizations over the years.

In recognition for these efforts, in 2011, the Alderson family was awarded with the Community Foundation of West Texas Hero’s Award, which recognizes individuals or families for significant contributions that helped shape the landscape of Lubbock, West Texas and the surrounding communities.

There are over 100 local organizations they have supported. They allow for organizations to hold events in their facilities and offer volunteers for community events. Also, through giving vehicles to different organizations, they encourage others to give. Within Alderson they have numerous employees who serve on countless boards throughout the city.

RH Pickering Family Foundation – Outstanding Foundation

The RH Pickering Family Foundation has been supportive of the FiberMax Center for Discovery after being introduced through the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Leadership Lubbock program. Through this partnership, they have since funded two phases of an irrigation exhibit totaling just under $300,000.

Beyond exhibit sponsorship, Simflo Pump has helped to identify content and concepts for the irrigation exhibit. They have become a true partner, provide industry expertise, and even fabricating pumps for the exhibit. Troy Pickering and his cousin, Chad Pickering, have both donated their time serving on the FiberMax Center for Discovery board of directors.

The Pickering Foundation is generous with their support in other areas of the community as well. In addition to the museum, they support Alzheimer’s Association, LEPA, Covenant Health Foundation, the American Diabetes Association, and the Epilepsy Foundation. With business and family rooted in West Texas, The R.H. Pickering Family Foundation is very deserving of the recognition of AFP Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation.

Lynn Owens – Outstanding Fundraising Professional

As Vice President, Annual Campaign, for Lubbock Area United Way, Lynn Owens is responsible for the coordination and implementation of our annual campaign raising more than $79 million over fourteen years. Beyond the extensive oversight of the campaign, Lynn has the primary responsibility for recruiting and coordinating our Campaign Cabinet, managing our Campaign Chair, planning our annual LIVE UNITED Golf Tournament, and most importantly, the complete management of the Loaned Executive program representing 43% of our total annual campaign goal. These twenty-three Community Partners serve over 110,000 people each year.

Lynn has also volunteered her time to causes that celebrate the fundraising profession and philanthropy in the South Plains, as a member of the Lubbock Association of Fundraising Professionals for 15 years.

Robert C. Taylor, Jr. – Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

Robert Taylor was nominated for his work with the Tornado Memorial Gateway Project at Lubbock National Bank Park. Mr. Taylor took this project personally as he watched the 1970 tornado through his window from his apartment while a student at Texas Tech University. He brought together a diverse group of people to help him, and Chairman Dan Williams raise the funds needed for the construction of the park—approximately $4.7 million. His spirit for this project was truly to honor the victims of the storm, pay tribute to the amazing city leaders in 1970 and create a beautiful, fitting memorial which will

be a lasting landmark in Lubbock. He and his wife, Jan, made a significant personal gift to the project and Robert was instrumental in securing United Supermarkets’ commitment of $260,000.

Mr. Taylor has worked tirelessly within the community over the years to help many nonprofit boards and committees including YWCA Lemonade Day, Lubbock Area United Way, the Salvation Army, Southwest Rotary, Delta Tau Delta Alumni Association as well as several factions of Texas Tech University including Texas Tech’s Foundation, Chancellor’s Council, Health Sciences Center, Rawls College of Business, and the Alumni Association.

Leslie Moss – Outstanding Volunteer

Covenant Health has worked with Leslie Moss for nearly 15 years when she began volunteering at Covenant Children’s. As a member of the Children’s Development Board, she worked tirelessly raising funds for special projects such as Teen Town. Every Tuesday for the last 6 years, Leslie has come to the Joe Arrington Cancer Center (JACC) to serve patients and their families. As a member of the JACC development council, Leslie has been instrumental in spearheading several projects supporting JACC patients, as well as staff. Last year during the pandemic, Leslie organized a campaign to write a personal note of gratitude to every member of the JACC staff.

Through Big Brothers Big Sisters, Leslie and her husband, Mike, have mentored a brother and sister for the last nine years. They have made a significant difference in these children’s lives – and have enjoyed every moment of it along the way. In her spare time, Leslie works with the American Cancer Society, as well as serving the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Matthew Noel – Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy

Matthew Noel, a Frenship ISD 9th grader, is a young entrepreneur who started his philanthropy with Lemonade Day. The message from Lemonade Day to young people is “spend some (because they work very hard for your money), save some (because everyone has a rainy day) and share some (because it’s important to give back to the community).” Matthew says, “I do Lemonade Day to learn about business, to be my own entrepreneur and make customers happy, make some money and donate lots to the Burkhart Center for Autism.” He was named the Lubbock Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year in 2018 and advanced to be acknowledged as 2nd Place for National Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year.

Along with the Burkhart Center for Autism, he supported the Cure RTD Foundation to support research on this life-threatening disorder that has impacted his family. He clearly used his talents to learn important lessons about business and philanthropy and be a role model for other youth who want to use their talents for good.

ABOUT AFP

Since 1960, the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) has inspired global change and supported efforts that generated more than $1 trillion in philanthropic giving. AFP’s nearly 30,000 individual and organizational members raise more than $100 billion annually, equivalent to one-third of all charitable giving in North America and millions more around the world. With 87 members, the AFP Lubbock Area

Chapter represents more than 50 local non-profit agencies including Community Foundation of West Texas, Volunteer Center of Lubbock, Lubbock Area United Way, South Plains Food Bank, as well as Texas Tech University, the Covenant Foundation, UMC Foundation and many more.

(Press release from the Lubbock Area Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals)