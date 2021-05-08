25th Annual Outback Steak Dinner to be held on Tuesday, May 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock:

The 25th Annual Outback Steak Dinner will be held on Tuesday, May 18th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall beginning at 6:30 PM. The guest speaker for the evening will be LCU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Steve Gomez.

Outback Steakhouse caters this event for us each year and their staff always does a tremendous job preparing steaks for everyone. This dinner is unique because the Boys & Girls Club brings Club members to attend the event and the children sit at the sponsor tables. For many of our members this is the only time they will have a Steak Dinner all year long! Boys & Girls Club children are placed at each table so they can tell the adults what they like to do at their Club. All the kids look forward to this event each year!

There will be a live auction with autographed memorabilia and more! There will also be a silent auction with many items to bid on. The 2021 Youth of the Year Mr. Genesis Walker, a Senior at Estacado High School is a member of the Ted Phea Boys & Girls Club. Mr. Walker will be presented with $5,000 in scholarship funds for college from South Plains Electric Coop.

We will also present the “From the Heart” award to Kohl’s for all that they have done to help our children over the years. The South Plains Lions Club will present a $1,000 Scholarship to each Youth of the Year winners from the different clubs. The 2021 Jr. Youth of the Year overall winner is Mr. Joe Martinez from the Ted Phea Boys & Girls Club.

Ticket prices are $50 for individuals to attend the dinner. We also offer Corporate Tables at $600.00 for 6 seats. There are other sponsorship opportunities available for corporations. For more information please contact the Administrative Office at 806-792-2880 or our page at bgclubbock.org.

