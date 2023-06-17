LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said 26 people were arrested in a human trafficking operation. The charges included both solicitation of prostitution and prostitution.
The following is a press release from the LPD.
26 Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation
(LUBBOCK, TX) – 26 people were arrested in conjunction with a two-day human trafficking operation in South Lubbock.
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, along with Lubbock Fire Rescue, conducted the operation on June 15th and June 16th.
The operation resulted in 17 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, seven arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, and one arrest for Possession of a Controlled substance.
One female was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking and is not listed below.
LUBBOCK POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Michael Lewis – 65
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Daulet Karimulla – 30
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Roger Perez – 46
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Kidran Robison – 33
- Prostitution
- Michael Barrick – 36
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Crystal Castellon – 37
- Prostitution
- Ryan Kemp – 27
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Denise Henderson – 29
- Prostitution
- Jolisa Gonzalez – 25
- Prostitution
- Baylee Lillard – 27
- Possession of C/S
- Possession of Marijuana
- LPD Warrants x 4
- Marci M Morales – 33
- Prostitution
- LPD Warrant x 3
- Melissa Herrera – 28
- Prostitution
- Possession of Marijuana
- LSO Warrant- Aggravated Assault
- Xavier Rocha – 23
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Juan Garcia – 40
- Solicitation Prostitution