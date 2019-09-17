26 Victims honored during groundbreaking of Lubbock’s tornado memorial

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, 26 people were honored after breaking ground on the new memorial dedicated to the victims of the tornado that ripped through downtown Lubbock nearly 50 years ago.

Family members of the victims were among the first to break ground on the new memorial.

“All I remember is our screams, and then the wall were leaning on fell back,” said Patricia Mora, a survivor.

Mora was only 6 years old when the historic 1970 tornado touched down. Her eldest sister, 8 year-old Angela, lost her life protecting Patricia, and their youngest sister Cathy, from the wall that crashed on them.

“She’s our little hero, and we will always remember her,” Mora said. “But there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about that day, because I still live it every day.”

Almost 50 years later, this memorial will honor Angela, and the 25 other victims.

Mayor Dan Pope said it’s been a long time in the making, and will help teach future generations about the tragedy.

“This is about honoring the men and women who lost their lives on that historic day,” Pope said. “We will do that today, and every day after, so that we never forget what was lost here back in 1970.”