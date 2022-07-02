The following is a press release from the Volunteer Center of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Volunteer Center of Lubbock gathers people to do good. We inspire people to find their purpose and act on it. Our annual Get Involved Awards honor outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses who demonstrate inspirational volunteering.

The 26th Annual Cornucopia Luncheon on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center will celebrate the following 2022 Get Involved Award recipients:

Adult Group: Christ the King Cathedral

Adult Individual: Greg Freeman; Dolores Garcia; Beverly Isbell

College: JoyCentric from TTU Honors College

Youth Group (12-18): All Saints Episcopal School NJHS

Youth Individual (12-18): Bilal Kharrat

Youth (11 & under): CJ & Grace Wilson; Linda Barbee

Young Adult (under 40): Kara Burrus

Family: The Spore Family

Business: Standard Energy

Volunteer Coordinator: Katie Crump

Louise Cummins Outstanding Agency or Organization: Lubbock Habitat for Humanity

Ray J. Diekemper Lifetime of Service: Margaret Randle

Tickets for the Cornucopia Luncheon are $80 each, or $600 for tables of eight. Seating is limited. Information for sponsorships or tickets is available by calling the Volunteer Center at (806) 747-0551 or visiting our website at volunteerlubbock.org/events.

Proceeds from this event will be invested in Volunteer Center impact – broadening our community’s culture of service, building the next generation of leaders, and strengthening collaborative partnerships throughout the South Plains.

