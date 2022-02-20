LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club:

The 26th Annual Outback Steak Dinner will be held on Tuesday, March 8th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall beginning at 6:30 PM. The guest speaker for the evening will be former Dallas Cowboy and NFL Hall of Fame Member Drew Pearson. Drew began his career with the Cowboys in 1973. By the time his career ended 11 seasons and 156 regular-season games later, he had left his mark as the franchise’s all-time leader in most receiving categories. He was the Cowboy’s all-time leader for receptions (489) and receiving yards (7,822). He was an All-Pro three times, and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1970’s. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2021.

Outback Steakhouse caters this event for us each year and their staff always does a tremendous job preparing steaks for everyone. This dinner is unique because the Boys & Girls Club brings Club 100+ members to attend the event and the children sit at the sponsor tables. For many of our members this is the only time they will have a Steak Dinner all year long! Boys & Girls Club children are placed at each table so they can tell the adults what they like to do at their Club. All the kids look forward to this event each year!

There will be a live auction with autographed memorabilia and more! There will also be a silent auction with many items to bid on. The 2022 Youth of the Year Ms. Infinity Lindeman, attends Frenship High School and is a member of the John Wilson Boys & Girls Club. Ms. Lindeman will be presented with $5,000 in scholarship funds for college from South Plains Electric Coop.

We will also present the “From the Heart” award to Lowe’s Home Improvement for all that they have done to help our children at the Ted Phea Boys & Girls Club through their Lowe’s Hometown project. The South Plains Lions Club will present a $1,000 Scholarship to each Youth of the Year winners from the different clubs. The 2022 Jr. Youth of the Year overall winner is Mr. John Hunter from the Shallowater Boys & Girls Club.

Ticket prices are $50 for individuals to attend the dinner. We also offer Corporate Tables at $600.00 for 6 seats. There are other sponsorship opportunities available for corporations. For more information please contact the Administrative Office at 806-792-2880 or our page at bgclubbock.org.

(Press release from the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club)