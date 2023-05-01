LUBBOCK, Texas– Twenty-seven people were arrested on April 28 and April 29 in a human trafficking operation, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The release said LPD’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Fire Department carried out the sting over a two day period.

The operation resulted in 17 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, seven arrests for misdemeanor prostitutions, and several other charges.

One of the arrestees, John Blair, was the head softball coach at Bushland Independent School District in Amarillo. He has since resigned.

See below for more details.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas

Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock Sheriff’s Department and the Lubbock Fire

Department conducted a two day Human Trafficking Operation on April 28th and April 29th.

The operation resulted in 17 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, 7 arrests for

misdemeanor prostitution, in addition to the below listed additional charges.

● Guajardo, Misty, 43 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Delivery of Marijuana

● Dunne, Austin, 25 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Delivery of Marijuana

o LPD Warrant x 2

● Hightower, Octavya, 33 year old

o Prostitution

o LPD Warrants x 2

● Neel, Donald, 66 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

● Neufeld, Cody, 26 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

● Banister, Desirea, 29 year old

o Prostitution

● Qualls, Gary, 44 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

● Romero, Anthony, 36 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

● Rodriguez, Sierra, 27 year old

o Prostitution

o LPD Warrant

● Edwards, Quamina, 41 year old

o LPD Warrants

● Parnell, Shannon, 45 year old

o Prostitution

● Ibarra, Frank, 48 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

● Torrez, Jocelyn, 22 year old

o Prostitution

● Jackson, Cammerius, 39 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

● Palomarez, John, 42 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o LPD Warrants x 2

● Gage, Benjamin, 30 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Manufacturing and Delivery

o LPD Warrants x 6

● Campbell, Jake, 37 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

● Blair, John, 58 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

● Jenkins, Jim Edwin, 45 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Tampering with Physical Evidence

o Resisting Arrest

o Possession of Drug

Paraphernalia

● Pinkert, Austin, 37 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Delivery of Marijuana

o Possession of Drug

Paraphernalia

● Deberry, Monique, 26 year old

o Prostitution

● Jara, Daniel, 51 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Resisting Arrest, Search, or

Transport

● Bryer, Austin, 29 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

● Garrett, William, 72 year old

o Delivery of Dangerous Drug

● Torres, Desiree, 35 year old

o Prostitution

● Ollivier, Raymond, 34 year old

o Solicitation Prostitution

● Cavazos, Francis, 36 year old

o Prostitution