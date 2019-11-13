27th Annual WTRC Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the West Texas Running Club:

The 27th Annual Turkey Trot presented by the West Texas Running Club will be on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 28, 2019 starting at 9:00 a.m. The Turkey Trot features a 2 Mile and a 12K race. Both races start and finish at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture in Mackenzie Park.

“We are delighted to once again host the Annual Turkey Trot”, said Lacee Hoelting, Executive Director of the Bayer Museum of Agriculture. “We invite you to come to the museum with your family and friends to experience this annual holiday tradition and tour our first-class museum facility that has preserved the region’s agricultural heritage and serves as a living memorial to the thousands of farm families that were pioneers in agriculture.”

Every year the Turkey Trot brings together runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, and all shapes and sizes to celebrate an early morning kick off to the Thanksgiving holiday. Running the Turkey Trot has become a family tradition for many Lubbockites and visiting relatives that come from cities all over Texas, other states, and even other countries. For your non-running family members, volunteers are always needed and will receive a free event t-shirt!

“The Annual Turkey Trot has celebrated family, fitness, and fun in Lubbock since 1993”, said Artie Corelis, Turkey Trot Race Director. “The Turkey Trot’s most appetizing draw is obvious – run a race in the morning and trotters can feel guilt-free about gobbling down all day long.”

WHEN:

Thursday, November 28, 2019

Races start – 9:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Bayer Museum of Agriculture

1121 Canyon Lake Dr. in Mackenzie Park

WHAT:

2 Mile and 12K (7.5 miles) – Chip Timed Races. 12K – USATF Certified #TX12147ETM

Minimum ages: 5 years for 2 Mile and 16 years for 12K



COST:

$20.00 WTRC members and all kids ages 5-12, $30.00 for non-club members.

Register online at https://wtrunning.com



Online Registration Closes Monday November 25th at Noon.



Late Registration:

$35.00 November 26th and 27th

11:00 am – 6:00 pm

footTech – 4206 19th St

No Race Day Registration

PACKET

November 26th and 27th

11:00 am – 6:00 pm

footTech – 4206 19th St

PICKUP:

November 28th

7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Inside the Bayer Museum of Agriculture

SHIRTS:

Long-sleeved, technical shirt included with registration

CONTACT:

Artie Corelis, Race Director – 806.778.9212, wtrcturkeytrot@gmail.com

ABOUT THE WEST TEXAS RUNNING CLUB:



Founded in 1972, the West Texas Running Club is located in Lubbock, Texas and is governed by an eleven member elected Board of Directors. The purpose of the WTRC is to promote distance running as an aid to physical fitness and longevity and if need be, an alternative “Positive addiction.” We also wish to unite runners of every level of ability and interest, to exchange good health and training ideas, to train together and participate in races, but most of all to promote friendship and camaraderie among all area runners. Our monthly club races are designed to offer each member a yardstick for measuring personal accomplishments and not necessarily competition against each other. We offer encouragement to all runners, regardless of age or ability. As a non-profit organization, the WTRC supports many charitable organizations in the Lubbock community including the South Plains Food Bank, Toy4Tots, and Texas Tech University Students through the Annual Red Raider Road Race, which raises funds to benefit the Red Raider Road Race Scholarship Fund.

ABOUT THE BAYER MUSEUM OF AGRICULTURE:



The Bayer Museum of Agriculture, formerly the American Museum of Agriculture, started as the Lubbock County Historical Collection in 1969. On April 13, 2012, the American Museum of Agriculture opened the doors of its new facility, the Alton Brazell Exhibit Hall. Completed in spring of 2014, Phase II added the central exhibit hall, the Plains Cotton Growers Conference Center, a catering kitchen and a large outdoor patio overlooking downtown Lubbock. With the help of Redbox Workshop of Chicago, we are developing a one-of-a-kind children’s wing where the young and young-at-heart learn the story of agriculture through interactive exhibits and gross motor play. The collection of farm artifacts has turned into a first-class museum with interactive exhibits on cotton ginning, blacksmithing and modern agriculture that teaches our community the importance of agriculture and where museum visitors can see, hear and experience life on the farm. Open Tuesday – Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Admission is $5 a person or $15 for a family of four, also available for event rentals.

(News release from the West Texas Running Club)