28 rescued dogs from ‘hoarding situation’ are still needing several more foster families

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services has started treating the 28 dogs that were recovered from a Southeast Lubbock condemned home.

According to veterinarians with LAS, the dogs suffer from multiple physical ailments such as fleas, mange, tapeworms, and anemia.

“Altogether these conditions aren’t usually deadly on their own, but considering the puppies age and just the sheer amount of fleas they could have easily succumbed,” said Eila Machado, veterinarian with LAS.

However, Machado said the worst aspect isn’t their physical health, but their mental health. The dogs are highly anti-social, reacting in either fear or defensive aggression when confronted by strangers. LAS hopes emergency foster families will teach these dogs compassion and behavior.

“Fleas, ticks, worms, we can treat all this but we can’t help their actions,” Machado said. “I worry most about the dogs that are fearful of humans because they are the most difficult to find loving homes that are patient with them.”

United Supermarkets is doing their part to get the dogs in foster care. They are offering free dog food and flea spray to both the shelter and potential foster families, should they take a dog in.

“We want to do our part to help these dogs get re-homed,” said Kathleen Machado, with United Supermarkets. “It cannot be underestimated just how badly we need good people to step up and help these guys out.”

If you would like to get involved and offer to foster one of these dogs you can call Lubbock Animal Shelter at 806-775 -2057.